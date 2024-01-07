Lions vs. Vikings Injury Report — Week 18
Entering their Sunday, January 7 game against the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at Ford Field, which kicks at 1:00 PM , the Detroit Lions (11-5) are dealing with 10 players on the injury report.
Lions vs. Vikings Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Info: FOX
In their last outing, the Lions lost 20-19 to the Dallas Cowboys.
Their last time out, the Vikings fell to the Green Bay Packers 33-10.
Detroit Lions Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|Ankle
|Out
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Graham Glasgow
|OL
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Cameron Sutton
|CB
|Toe
|Full Participation In Practice
|James Houston IV
|LB
|Ankle
|Out
|Benito Jones
|DL
|Illness
|Questionable
|Alim McNeill
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
|DB
|Pectoral
|Questionable
|Brock Wright
|TE
|Hip
|Out
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Ed Ingram
|OG
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Christian Darrisaw
|OT
|Illness
|Questionable
|Brian O'Neill
|OT
|Ankle
|Out
|Harrison Smith
|S
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Byron Murphy
|CB
|Knee
|Out
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Theo Jackson
|S
|Toe
|Out
|Jaquelin Roy
|DL
|Ankle
|Out
|Mekhi Blackmon
|CB
|Shoulder
|Out
|Nick Muse
|TE
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
Lions Season Insights
- The Lions rank 15th in total defense this season (329.1 yards allowed per game), but they've been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 395.7 total yards per game.
- The Lions rank 23rd in scoring defense this season (23.4 points allowed per game), but they've been thriving on offense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 26.9 points per game.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Lions have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking third-best in the NFL by compiling 255.6 per game. They rank 25th on defense (240.4 passing yards allowed per game).
- Detroit has been a tough matchup for opposing teams in the running game, ranking top-five in both rushing offense (fourth-best with 140.1 rushing yards per game) and rushing defense (fifth-best with 88.8 rushing yards allowed per game) this year.
- The Lions rank 19th in the NFL with a -2 turnover margin after forcing 21 turnovers (19th in the NFL) and committing 23 (19th in the NFL).
Lions vs. Vikings Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Lions (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Lions (-190), Vikings (+155)
- Total: 46 points
