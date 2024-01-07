The Minnesota Vikings (7-9) will try to stop their three-game losing streak as they are 3.5-point underdogs against the Detroit Lions (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Ford Field. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for this game.

As the Lions ready for this matchup against the Vikings, take a look at their betting trends and insights. As the Vikings ready for this matchup against the Lions, take a look at their recent betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lions vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Other Week 18 Odds

Detroit vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Lions vs. Vikings Betting Insights

Detroit has an 11-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Lions have an ATS record of 4-3 as 3.5-point favorites or greater.

The teams have hit the over in 10 of Detroit's 16 games with a set total.

Minnesota has beaten the spread seven times in 16 games.

As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, the Vikings have two wins ATS (2-1-1).

Minnesota has seen six of its 16 games hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.