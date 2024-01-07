Lions vs. Vikings: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 18
The Minnesota Vikings (7-9) will try to stop their three-game losing streak as they are 3.5-point underdogs against the Detroit Lions (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Ford Field. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for this game.
As the Lions ready for this matchup against the Vikings, take a look at their betting trends and insights. As the Vikings ready for this matchup against the Lions, take a look at their recent betting insights and trends.
Lions vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Detroit Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lions (-3.5)
|45.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Lions (-3)
|45.5
|-168
|+142
Detroit vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Info: FOX
Lions vs. Vikings Betting Insights
- Detroit has an 11-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Lions have an ATS record of 4-3 as 3.5-point favorites or greater.
- The teams have hit the over in 10 of Detroit's 16 games with a set total.
- Minnesota has beaten the spread seven times in 16 games.
- As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, the Vikings have two wins ATS (2-1-1).
- Minnesota has seen six of its 16 games hit the over.
