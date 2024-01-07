The Minnesota Vikings (7-9) enter a matchup with the Detroit Lions (11-5) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Ford Field on a three-game losing streak.

Lions and Vikings recent betting insights and trends can be seen in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Lions vs. Vikings Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lions 3.5 46 -190 +155

Lions vs. Vikings Betting Records & Stats

Detroit Lions

Detroit has an average point total of 47.0 in their outings this year, 1.0 more point than this matchup's over/under.

The Lions have covered the spread 11 times in 16 games with a set spread.

The Lions are 10-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 76.9% of those games).

Detroit is 5-2 (winning 71.4% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings and their opponents have combined to score more than 46 points in seven of 16 games this season.

Minnesota's matchups this season have a 44.5-point average over/under, 1.5 fewer points than this game's total.

The Vikings have compiled a 7-6-3 record against the spread this season.

This season, the Vikings have been the underdog eight times and won three of those games.

Minnesota has entered two games this season as the underdog by +155 or more and is 1-1 in those contests.

Lions vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Lions 26.9 5 23.4 23 47.0 9 16 Vikings 20.3 22 20.8 12 44.5 7 16

Lions vs. Vikings Betting Insights & Trends

Lions

Detroit has covered the spread in its past three games, and went 2-1 overall.

Detroit has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

The Lions are averaging fewer points in divisional contests this year (26 per game) compared to their average in all games (26.9). On the defensive side, they are surrendering more points per game (25.4) in divisional matchups compared to their overall season average (23.4).

The Lions have put up a total of 56 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 3.5 per game), while the Vikings have been outscored by opponents by eight total points (0.5 per game).

Vikings

Minnesota is winless against the spread and 2-1 overall over its last three games.

The Vikings have gone over the total in each of their past three games.

The Vikings are scoring fewer points in divisional games (17.4 per game) than overall (20.3), but also allowing fewer points (19.6) than overall (20.8).

The Lions have totaled 56 more points than their opponents this season (3.5 per game), while the Vikings have been outscored by eight total points (0.5 per game).

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.0 46.6 47.2 Implied Team Total AVG 25.9 26.7 25.3 ATS Record 11-5-0 4-3-0 7-2-0 Over/Under Record 10-6-0 5-2-0 5-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-3 5-2 5-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 46.0 43.1 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 24.4 23.3 ATS Record 7-6-3 2-6-0 5-0-3 Over/Under Record 6-10-0 3-5-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 0-2 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-5 2-2 1-3

