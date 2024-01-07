Luke List will be at the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii at the par-73, 7,596-yard Plantation Course at Kapalua from January 4-7.

Looking to wager on Luke List at The Sentry this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +8000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

73 / 7,596 yards List Odds to Win: +8000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Luke List Insights

List has finished below par on 19 occasions, completed his day without a bogey six times and finished 16 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

List has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 15 times.

List has won one of his past five tournaments.

List has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score four times.

List will try to extend his streak of made cuts to eight by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 28 -8 276 1 14 1 1 $2.6M

Other Players at The Sentry

The Sentry Insights and Stats

List finished 11th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The par-73 course measures 7,596 yards this week, 599 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Plantation Course at Kapalua has a recent scoring average of -11.

The courses that List has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,308 yards, while Plantation Course at Kapalua will be 7,596 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -11 average at this course.

List's Last Time Out

List was good on the 16 par-3 holes at The RSM Classic, averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 86th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.78 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 46) at The RSM Classic, which was good enough to place him in the 89th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.89).

List shot better than only 32% of the competitors at The RSM Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.70 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.57.

List carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at The RSM Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at The RSM Classic, List did not have a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

List's 13 birdies or better on the 46 par-4s at The RSM Classic were more than the field average (7.1).

At that most recent outing, List's showing on the 46 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 3.4).

List finished The RSM Classic with a birdie or better on four of the 10 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 3.8.

On the 10 par-5s at The RSM Classic, List recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.6).

