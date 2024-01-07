Moritz Seider will be on the ice when the Detroit Red Wings and Anaheim Ducks face off on Sunday at Honda Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Seider's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Moritz Seider vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Seider Season Stats Insights

In 39 games this season, Seider has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 22:13 on the ice per game.

Seider has a goal in five of 39 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Seider has a point in 16 of 39 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Seider has an assist in 12 of 39 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Seider's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Seider having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Seider Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 127 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-33) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 39 Games 3 22 Points 1 5 Goals 0 17 Assists 1

