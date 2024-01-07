In the upcoming matchup versus the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we bet on Patrick Kane to find the back of the net for the Detroit Red Wings? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Kane stats and insights

In five of 15 games this season, Kane has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Ducks this season, he has attempted five shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Kane averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are conceding 127 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.6 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Kane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Kings 1 0 1 20:09 Away W 4-3 SO 1/2/2024 Sharks 0 0 0 15:40 Away W 5-3 12/31/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:36 Home L 5-3 12/29/2023 Predators 2 0 2 17:07 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Wild 1 1 0 17:32 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 1 1 0 19:44 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 3 2 1 20:19 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 2 1 1 17:58 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 19:30 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:04 Away L 1-0

Red Wings vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

