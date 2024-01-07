Here's a look at the injury report for the Detroit Red Wings (19-16-4), which currently has four players listed, as the Red Wings prepare for their matchup against the Anaheim Ducks (13-24-1) at Honda Center on Sunday, January 7 at 8:00 PM ET.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body Andrew Copp C Questionable Lower Body Ville Husso G Out Lower Body Klim Kostin C Out Upper Body

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Strome C Questionable Upper Body Leo Carlsson C Out Lower Body Max Jones LW Questionable Upper Body Troy Terry RW Out Upper Body

Red Wings vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Arena: Honda Center

Red Wings Season Insights

Detroit's 139 total goals (3.6 per game) make it the third-highest scoring team in the league.

Its goal differential (+5) ranks 15th in the league.

Ducks Season Insights

With 94 goals (2.5 per game), the Ducks have the NHL's 29th-ranked offense.

Anaheim's total of 127 goals given up (3.3 per game) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

They have the 30th-ranked goal differential in the league at -33.

Red Wings vs. Ducks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Red Wings (-160) Ducks (+135) 6.5

