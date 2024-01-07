Pay attention to Alex DeBrincat and Frank Vatrano in particular on Sunday, when the Detroit Red Wings face the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Red Wings vs. Ducks Game Information

Red Wings Players to Watch

One of Detroit's leading offensive players this season is DeBrincat, with 38 points (17 goals, 21 assists) and an average ice time of 18:19 per game.

Dylan Larkin is another key contributor for Detroit, with 32 points (one per game) -- scoring 13 goals and adding 19 assists.

Lucas Raymond has scored 11 goals and added 20 assists in 39 games for Detroit.

Alex Lyon's record is 7-4-0. He has given up 26 goals (2.56 goals against average) and racked up 293 saves.

Ducks Players to Watch

Vatrano is a top offensive contributor for his team with 28 points (0.7 per game), as he has recorded 18 goals and 10 assists in 38 games (playing 18:15 per game).

Mason McTavish is a top scorer for Anaheim, with 26 total points this season. In 31 contests, he has netted 11 goals and provided 15 assists.

This season, Anaheim's Troy Terry has 22 points, courtesy of nine goals (fourth on team) and 13 assists (fifth).

In the crease, Anaheim's Lukas Dostal is 6-8-1 this season, amassing 465 saves and allowing 51 goals (3.5 goals against average) with a .901 save percentage (40th in the league).

Red Wings vs. Ducks Stat Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 5th 3.56 Goals Scored 2.47 29th 26th 3.44 Goals Allowed 3.34 23rd 22nd 29.9 Shots 29.4 25th 26th 32.2 Shots Allowed 32.5 27th 13th 21.94% Power Play % 19.49% 18th 12th 81.06% Penalty Kill % 79.64% 18th

