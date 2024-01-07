Sam LaPorta was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions have a game against the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of LaPorta's stats can be found below.

Rep Sam LaPorta and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LaPorta's season stats include 860 yards on 81 receptions (10.6 per catch) and nine touchdowns, plus one carry for four yards. He has been targeted 113 times.

Keep an eye on LaPorta's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Sam LaPorta Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Lions this week: Brock Wright (DNP/hip): 13 Rec; 91 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Jameson Williams (DNP/ankle): 24 Rec; 354 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 18 Injury Reports

Lions vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Read More About This Game

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

LaPorta 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 113 81 860 342 9 10.6

LaPorta Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 5 5 39 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 63 0 Week 3 Falcons 11 8 84 1 Week 4 @Packers 5 4 56 0 Week 5 Panthers 4 3 47 2 Week 6 @Buccaneers 11 4 36 0 Week 7 @Ravens 7 6 52 0 Week 8 Raiders 10 8 57 1 Week 10 @Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 11 Bears 5 3 18 0 Week 12 Packers 8 5 47 1 Week 13 @Saints 9 9 140 1 Week 14 @Bears 6 2 23 0 Week 15 Broncos 6 5 56 3 Week 16 @Vikings 3 3 18 0 Week 17 @Cowboys 12 7 84 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.