Will Sam LaPorta Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Sam LaPorta was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions have a game against the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of LaPorta's stats can be found below.
LaPorta's season stats include 860 yards on 81 receptions (10.6 per catch) and nine touchdowns, plus one carry for four yards. He has been targeted 113 times.
Sam LaPorta Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- There are two other pass catchers on the injury report for the Lions this week:
- Brock Wright (DNP/hip): 13 Rec; 91 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- Jameson Williams (DNP/ankle): 24 Rec; 354 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Lions vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
LaPorta 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|113
|81
|860
|342
|9
|10.6
LaPorta Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|5
|5
|39
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|6
|5
|63
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|11
|8
|84
|1
|Week 4
|@Packers
|5
|4
|56
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|4
|3
|47
|2
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|11
|4
|36
|0
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|7
|6
|52
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|10
|8
|57
|1
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|5
|4
|40
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|5
|3
|18
|0
|Week 12
|Packers
|8
|5
|47
|1
|Week 13
|@Saints
|9
|9
|140
|1
|Week 14
|@Bears
|6
|2
|23
|0
|Week 15
|Broncos
|6
|5
|56
|3
|Week 16
|@Vikings
|3
|3
|18
|0
|Week 17
|@Cowboys
|12
|7
|84
|0
