In the Week 18 tilt between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Sam LaPorta score a touchdown? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Sam LaPorta score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

LaPorta's 81 catches are good enough for 860 yards (53.8 per game) and nine TDs. He has been targeted on 113 occasions.

LaPorta has a touchdown catch in six of 16 games this year, getting into the box multiple times in two matchups.

Sam LaPorta Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 5 5 39 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 63 0 Week 3 Falcons 11 8 84 1 Week 4 @Packers 5 4 56 0 Week 5 Panthers 4 3 47 2 Week 6 @Buccaneers 11 4 36 0 Week 7 @Ravens 7 6 52 0 Week 8 Raiders 10 8 57 1 Week 10 @Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 11 Bears 5 3 18 0 Week 12 Packers 8 5 47 1 Week 13 @Saints 9 9 140 1 Week 14 @Bears 6 2 23 0 Week 15 Broncos 6 5 56 3 Week 16 @Vikings 3 3 18 0 Week 17 @Cowboys 12 7 84 0

