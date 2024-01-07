The Green Bay Phoenix (8-3) meet a fellow Horizon team, the Wright State Raiders (7-6), on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Wright State University Nutter Center. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET.

Wright State vs. Green Bay Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

1:00 PM ET

Wright State Players to Watch

Alexis Hutchison: 19.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Layne Ferrell: 11.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Kacee Baumhower: 11.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Rachel Loobie: 7.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Cara VanKempen: 5.5 PTS, 2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Green Bay Players to Watch

Natalie McNeal: 11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Cassie Schiltz: 10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Maddy Schreiber: 12.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Bailey Butler: 7.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

