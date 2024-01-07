The Wright State Raiders (10-6) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Green Bay Phoenix (11-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Phoenix have taken six games in a row.

Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wright State vs. Green Bay Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix's 75.1 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 69.6 the Raiders give up.

When it scores more than 69.6 points, Green Bay is 8-0.

Wright State has an 8-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.1 points.

The 72.2 points per game the Raiders average are 13.6 more points than the Phoenix allow (58.6).

When Wright State scores more than 58.6 points, it is 10-4.

When Green Bay gives up fewer than 72.2 points, it is 11-2.

This season the Raiders are shooting 42.3% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Phoenix give up.

The Phoenix make 49.9% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Raiders' defensive field-goal percentage.

Wright State Leaders

Alexis Hutchison: 19.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.0 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (37-for-102)

19.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.0 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (37-for-102) Layne Ferrell: 12.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.0 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (27-for-60)

12.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.0 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (27-for-60) Rachel Loobie: 8.1 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

8.1 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Kacee Baumhower: 12.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (21-for-72)

12.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (21-for-72) Cara VanKempen: 4.8 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)

Wright State Schedule