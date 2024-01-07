How to Watch the Wright State vs. Green Bay Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wright State Raiders (10-6) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Green Bay Phoenix (11-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Phoenix have taken six games in a row.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wright State vs. Green Bay Scoring Comparison
- The Phoenix's 75.1 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 69.6 the Raiders give up.
- When it scores more than 69.6 points, Green Bay is 8-0.
- Wright State has an 8-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.1 points.
- The 72.2 points per game the Raiders average are 13.6 more points than the Phoenix allow (58.6).
- When Wright State scores more than 58.6 points, it is 10-4.
- When Green Bay gives up fewer than 72.2 points, it is 11-2.
- This season the Raiders are shooting 42.3% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Phoenix give up.
- The Phoenix make 49.9% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Raiders' defensive field-goal percentage.
Wright State Leaders
- Alexis Hutchison: 19.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.0 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (37-for-102)
- Layne Ferrell: 12.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.0 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (27-for-60)
- Rachel Loobie: 8.1 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)
- Kacee Baumhower: 12.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (21-for-72)
- Cara VanKempen: 4.8 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)
Wright State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|W 82-68
|Beeghly Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|W 80-77
|UPMC Events Center
|1/5/2024
|Milwaukee
|W 77-70
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|1/7/2024
|Green Bay
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|1/11/2024
|@ IUPUI
|-
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|1/17/2024
|Cleveland State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
