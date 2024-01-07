The Wright State Raiders (10-6) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Green Bay Phoenix (11-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Phoenix have taken six games in a row.

Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
Wright State vs. Green Bay Scoring Comparison

  • The Phoenix's 75.1 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 69.6 the Raiders give up.
  • When it scores more than 69.6 points, Green Bay is 8-0.
  • Wright State has an 8-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.1 points.
  • The 72.2 points per game the Raiders average are 13.6 more points than the Phoenix allow (58.6).
  • When Wright State scores more than 58.6 points, it is 10-4.
  • When Green Bay gives up fewer than 72.2 points, it is 11-2.
  • This season the Raiders are shooting 42.3% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Phoenix give up.
  • The Phoenix make 49.9% of their shots from the field, 6.6% higher than the Raiders' defensive field-goal percentage.

Wright State Leaders

  • Alexis Hutchison: 19.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.0 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (37-for-102)
  • Layne Ferrell: 12.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.0 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (27-for-60)
  • Rachel Loobie: 8.1 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)
  • Kacee Baumhower: 12.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (21-for-72)
  • Cara VanKempen: 4.8 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)

Wright State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/29/2023 @ Youngstown State W 82-68 Beeghly Center
12/31/2023 @ Robert Morris W 80-77 UPMC Events Center
1/5/2024 Milwaukee W 77-70 Wright State University Nutter Center
1/7/2024 Green Bay - Wright State University Nutter Center
1/11/2024 @ IUPUI - IUPUI Gymnasium
1/17/2024 Cleveland State - Wright State University Nutter Center

