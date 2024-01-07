Sunday's contest between the Youngstown State Penguins (10-5, 2-2 Horizon League) and the IUPUI Jaguars (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League) at Beeghly Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-63 and heavily favors Youngstown State to come out on top. Tipoff is at 1:30 PM ET on January 7.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Youngstown State vs. IUPUI Game Info & Odds

Youngstown State vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 83, IUPUI 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Youngstown State vs. IUPUI

Computer Predicted Spread: Youngstown State (-19.4)

Youngstown State (-19.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Youngstown State is 6-5-0 against the spread this season compared to IUPUI's 3-9-0 ATS record. The Penguins have hit the over in six games, while Jaguars games have gone over six times. In the last 10 contests, Youngstown State is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall while IUPUI has gone 2-8 against the spread and 1-9 overall.

Youngstown State Performance Insights

The Penguins have a +167 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.1 points per game. They're putting up 81.1 points per game to rank 54th in college basketball and are allowing 70.0 per contest to rank 150th in college basketball.

The 40.3 rebounds per game Youngstown State averages rank 47th in the nation, and are 6.6 more than the 33.7 its opponents record per outing.

Youngstown State makes 9.3 three-pointers per game (45th in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents (7.9). It is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (144th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.3%.

The Penguins' 100.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 62nd in college basketball, and the 86.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 103rd in college basketball.

Youngstown State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Penguins commit 10.7 per game (93rd in college basketball) and force 11.1 (256th in college basketball play).

