Franklin County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Franklin County, Ohio has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to stream them is available here.
Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Patriot Preparatory Academy at Horizon Science Academy - Cleveland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Cleveland, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
