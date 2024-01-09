The Akron Zips (8-3, 0-0 MAC) meet a fellow MAC team, the Ball State Cardinals (8-4, 0-0 MAC), on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at John E. Worthen Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Akron vs. Ball State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Akron Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Akron Players to Watch

  • Enrique Freeman: 18.0 PTS, 13.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Nate Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Sammy Hunter: 11.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Greg Tribble: 8.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mikal Dawson: 8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ball State Players to Watch

  • Basheer Jihad: 18.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jalin Anderson: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mickey Pearson Jr.: 12.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mason Jones: 4.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ben Hendriks: 5.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Akron vs. Ball State Stat Comparison

Ball State Rank Ball State AVG Akron AVG Akron Rank
182nd 75.0 Points Scored 78.3 108th
107th 67.7 Points Allowed 66.8 87th
230th 35.6 Rebounds 36.9 174th
205th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 9.5 152nd
162nd 7.7 3pt Made 9.5 39th
264th 12.3 Assists 15.1 97th
181st 11.8 Turnovers 12.5 245th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.