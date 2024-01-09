Tuesday's Big 12 slate includes the Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) against the Texas Longhorns (9-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cincinnati vs. Texas Game Information

Cincinnati Players to Watch

  • Viktor Lakhin: 13.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Dan Skillings Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Day Day Thomas: 11.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • John Newman III: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jizzle James: 8.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Texas Players to Watch

  • Dillon Mitchell: 11.6 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Max Abmas: 17.7 PTS, 3 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tyrese Hunter: 11.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kadin Shedrick: 11.3 PTS, 4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Brock Cunningham: 6.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Cincinnati vs. Texas Stat Comparison

Cincinnati Rank Cincinnati AVG Texas AVG Texas Rank
44th 82.6 Points Scored 79.8 76th
78th 66.5 Points Allowed 67 94th
14th 43.3 Rebounds 37.5 139th
10th 13.3 Off. Rebounds 8.4 241st
137th 8 3pt Made 7.1 223rd
43rd 16.6 Assists 17.3 27th
49th 9.9 Turnovers 11.6 165th

