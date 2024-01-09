Clermont County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Clermont County, Ohio today? We've got what you need.
Clermont County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Western Brown at Felicity-Franklin
- Game Time: 12:01 AM ET on January 8
- Location: Felicity, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Williamsburg High School at Clermont Northeastern
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 9
- Location: Batavia, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Adams High School at Batavia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 9
- Location: Batavia, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Clinton at Felicity-Franklin
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 9
- Location: Felicity, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milford at Goshen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 9
- Location: Goshen, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
