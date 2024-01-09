Tuesday's game between the Kent State Golden Flashes (8-6, 1-1 MAC) and Toledo Rockets (8-6, 2-0 MAC) at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-76, with Kent State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 9.

The matchup has no line set.

Kent State vs. Toledo Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

Kent State vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 78, Toledo 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Kent State vs. Toledo

Computer Predicted Spread: Kent State (-2.1)

Kent State (-2.1) Computer Predicted Total: 154.6

Kent State has put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Toledo is 7-7-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Golden Flashes are 9-3-0 and the Rockets are 7-7-0. Kent State is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 games, while Toledo has gone 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Kent State Performance Insights

The Golden Flashes have a +95 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.8 points per game. They're putting up 79.3 points per game to rank 74th in college basketball and are giving up 72.5 per outing to rank 215th in college basketball.

Kent State wins the rebound battle by 2.8 boards on average. It records 35.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 208th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.1 per contest.

Kent State connects on 7.6 three-pointers per game (169th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.1 on average.

The Golden Flashes average 98.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (120th in college basketball), and give up 89.7 points per 100 possessions (158th in college basketball).

Kent State has committed 1.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.2 (300th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.3 (46th in college basketball).

