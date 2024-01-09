Tuesday's contest that pits the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-8, 0-2 MAC) versus the Buffalo Bulls (2-12, 1-1 MAC) at Alumni Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-71 in favor of Miami (OH). Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Buffalo, New York Venue: Alumni Arena

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (OH) 74, Buffalo 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo

Computer Predicted Spread: Miami (OH) (-2.3)

Miami (OH) (-2.3) Computer Predicted Total: 145.1

Buffalo has put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Miami (OH) is 7-5-0. The Bulls have gone over the point total in four games, while RedHawks games have gone over seven times. Buffalo has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 1-9 overall in the last 10 games. Miami (OH) has gone 7-3 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 games.

Miami (OH) Performance Insights

The RedHawks put up 74.0 points per game (200th in college basketball) while allowing 72.1 per outing (204th in college basketball). They have a +26 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Miami (OH) averages 32.3 rebounds per game (338th in college basketball) while allowing 35.5 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.2 boards per game.

Miami (OH) makes 8.8 three-pointers per game (65th in college basketball) while shooting 38.1% from deep (22nd in college basketball). It is making 3.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.5 per game at 28.8%.

Miami (OH) and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The RedHawks commit 11.9 per game (193rd in college basketball) and force 12.6 (125th in college basketball).

