The Ohio Bobcats (6-5, 0-0 MAC) play a fellow MAC team, the Bowling Green Falcons (9-3, 0-0 MAC), on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Stroh Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Ohio vs. Bowling Green Game Information

Ohio Players to Watch

  • Jaylin Hunter: 14.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • AJ Clayton: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Elmore James: 12.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Shereef Mitchell: 13.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • AJ Brown: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Bowling Green Players to Watch

  • Marcus Hill: 19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rashaun Agee: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jason Spurgin: 11.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • DaJion Humphrey: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Sam Towns: 7.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Ohio vs. Bowling Green Stat Comparison

Bowling Green Rank Bowling Green AVG Ohio AVG Ohio Rank
207th 74.0 Points Scored 80.3 70th
54th 65.1 Points Allowed 70.2 157th
92nd 38.8 Rebounds 37.0 167th
256th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 10.5 81st
205th 7.3 3pt Made 8.3 107th
316th 11.4 Assists 13.6 170th
144th 11.4 Turnovers 9.3 22nd

