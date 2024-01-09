The Ohio Bobcats (6-5, 0-0 MAC) play a fellow MAC team, the Bowling Green Falcons (9-3, 0-0 MAC), on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Stroh Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Ohio vs. Bowling Green Game Information

Ohio Players to Watch

Jaylin Hunter: 14.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK AJ Clayton: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK Elmore James: 12.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Shereef Mitchell: 13.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK AJ Brown: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Bowling Green Players to Watch

Marcus Hill: 19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Rashaun Agee: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Jason Spurgin: 11.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK DaJion Humphrey: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Sam Towns: 7.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Ohio vs. Bowling Green Stat Comparison

Bowling Green Rank Bowling Green AVG Ohio AVG Ohio Rank 207th 74.0 Points Scored 80.3 70th 54th 65.1 Points Allowed 70.2 157th 92nd 38.8 Rebounds 37.0 167th 256th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 10.5 81st 205th 7.3 3pt Made 8.3 107th 316th 11.4 Assists 13.6 170th 144th 11.4 Turnovers 9.3 22nd

