Ohio vs. Bowling Green January 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Ohio Bobcats (6-5, 0-0 MAC) play a fellow MAC team, the Bowling Green Falcons (9-3, 0-0 MAC), on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Stroh Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Ohio vs. Bowling Green Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Ohio Players to Watch
- Jaylin Hunter: 14.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- AJ Clayton: 11.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Elmore James: 12.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Shereef Mitchell: 13.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- AJ Brown: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Bowling Green Players to Watch
- Marcus Hill: 19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rashaun Agee: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jason Spurgin: 11.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- DaJion Humphrey: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sam Towns: 7.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
Ohio vs. Bowling Green Stat Comparison
|Bowling Green Rank
|Bowling Green AVG
|Ohio AVG
|Ohio Rank
|207th
|74.0
|Points Scored
|80.3
|70th
|54th
|65.1
|Points Allowed
|70.2
|157th
|92nd
|38.8
|Rebounds
|37.0
|167th
|256th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|81st
|205th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|8.3
|107th
|316th
|11.4
|Assists
|13.6
|170th
|144th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|9.3
|22nd
