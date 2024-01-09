Tuesday's contest at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center has the Kent State Golden Flashes (8-6, 1-1 MAC) taking on the Toledo Rockets (8-6, 2-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET (on January 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 78-76 win for Kent State, so expect a tight matchup.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toledo vs. Kent State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Toledo vs. Kent State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 78, Toledo 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Toledo vs. Kent State

Computer Predicted Spread: Kent State (-2.1)

Kent State (-2.1) Computer Predicted Total: 154.6

Kent State has compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Toledo is 7-7-0. The Golden Flashes are 9-3-0 and the Rockets are 7-7-0 in terms of hitting the over. Kent State has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in the past 10 games. Toledo has gone 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Toledo Performance Insights

The Rockets have a +2 scoring differential, putting up 78.6 points per game (88th in college basketball) and allowing 78.5 (335th in college basketball).

Toledo loses the rebound battle by 1.3 boards on average. It collects 32.4 rebounds per game, 336th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.7.

Toledo connects on 1.9 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 6 (308th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.9.

Toledo has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.6 per game (85th in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (86th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.