Tuesday's MAC schedule includes the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-4, 0-0 MAC) meeting the Toledo Rockets (6-6, 0-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Toledo vs. Kent State Game Information

Toledo Players to Watch

  • Ra'Heim Moss: 15.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tyler Cochran: 12.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dante Maddox Jr.: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Javan Simmons: 12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Sonny Wilson: 6.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kent State Players to Watch

  • Chris Payton: 14.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Jalen Sullinger: 15.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Giovanni Santiago: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • VonCameron Davis: 11 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Toledo vs. Kent State Stat Comparison

Kent State Rank Kent State AVG Toledo AVG Toledo Rank
37th 83 Points Scored 78.9 90th
245th 73.5 Points Allowed 79.8 341st
149th 37.4 Rebounds 32.5 330th
93rd 10.3 Off. Rebounds 8.4 241st
121st 8.2 3pt Made 6.3 285th
151st 14 Assists 12.9 227th
307th 13.5 Turnovers 11.1 119th

