Tuesday's contest between the St. John's Red Storm (9-7) and the Xavier Musketeers (1-11) at Cintas Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-51, heavily favoring St. John's (NY) to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 9.

The Musketeers dropped their last matchup 81-52 against Marquette on Saturday.

Xavier vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Xavier vs. St. John's (NY) Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's (NY) 67, Xavier 51

Xavier Schedule Analysis

The Musketeers' signature win this season came in a 68-43 victory over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars on December 15.

The Musketeers have five losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

Xavier Leaders

Nila Blackford: 9.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 49.5 FG%

9.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 49.5 FG% Tae'Lor Purvis: 6.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.0 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21)

6.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.0 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21) Kaysia Woods: 9.1 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (27-for-85)

9.1 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (27-for-85) Mackayla Scarlett: 13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46)

13.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (12-for-46) Daniela Lopez: 5.9 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers are being outscored by 16.3 points per game with a -195 scoring differential overall. They put up 52.0 points per game (346th in college basketball) and give up 68.3 per contest (268th in college basketball).

Xavier is posting 50.7 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 1.3 fewer points per game than its overall average (52.0).

The Musketeers are averaging 59.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 47.5 points per contest.

Xavier cedes 67.4 points per game in home games, compared to 67.3 when playing on the road.

