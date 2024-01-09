Tuesday's Big East schedule includes the Xavier Musketeers (1-9) against the St. John's Red Storm (7-6), at 7:00 PM ET.

Xavier vs. St. John's (NY) Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Xavier Players to Watch

Nila Blackford: 10.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Tae'Lor Purvis: 6.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Mackayla Scarlett: 13.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kaysia Woods: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Daniela Lopez: 4.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

St. John's (NY) Players to Watch

Unique Drake: 20.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

20.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Jillian Archer: 11.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Ber'Nyah Mayo: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Skye Owen: 6.6 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.6 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Jailah Donald: 4.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

