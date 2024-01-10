The Akron Zips (4-5) face the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-8) in a clash of MAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Akron vs. Central Michigan Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET

Akron Players to Watch

Reagan Bass: 21.2 PTS, 11.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

21.2 PTS, 11.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Morgan Haney: 10.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Lanae Riley: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Zakia Rasheed: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Kaia Woods: 5.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Rochelle Norris: 8.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

8.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK Nadege Jean: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Taylor Anderson: 5.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Madisen Wardell: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Karrington Gordon: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

