Akron vs. Central Michigan January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Akron Zips (4-5) face the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-8) in a clash of MAC squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.
Akron vs. Central Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Akron Players to Watch
- Reagan Bass: 21.2 PTS, 11.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Morgan Haney: 10.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lanae Riley: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Zakia Rasheed: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Kaia Woods: 5.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
Central Michigan Players to Watch
- Rochelle Norris: 8.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Nadege Jean: 8.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Taylor Anderson: 5.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Madisen Wardell: 10.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Karrington Gordon: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
