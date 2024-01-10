The Cincinnati Bearcats (8-3) play the UCF Knights (9-1) in a clash of Big 12 teams at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Cincinnati vs. UCF Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Jillian Hayes: 12.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Malea Williams: 9.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK Braylyn Milton: 6.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Destiny Thomas: 6.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Reagan Jackson: 9.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

UCF Players to Watch

Kaitlin Peterson: 19.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Achol Akot: 8.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Laila Jewett: 10.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Mya Burns: 11.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jayla Kelly: 5.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

