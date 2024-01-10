Wednesday's Horizon schedule includes the Cleveland State Vikings (11-2) against the Detroit Mercy Titans (9-4), at 7:00 PM ET.

Cleveland State vs. Detroit Mercy Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Cleveland State Players to Watch

Colbi Maples: 16.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Mickayla Perdue: 13.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Detroit Mercy Players to Watch

Irene Murua: 12.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

