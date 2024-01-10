Miami (OH) vs. Kent State January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's MAC schedule includes the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-7) meeting the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET.
Miami (OH) vs. Kent State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Miami (OH) Players to Watch
- Jadyn Scott: 13.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Amber Tretter: 7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Lakresha Edwards: 8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jada Scott: 5.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Kent State Players to Watch
- Katie Shumate: 10.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Corynne Hauser: 11.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mikala Morris: 8.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jenna Batsch: 11.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Bridget Dunn: 6.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
