Wednesday's MAC schedule includes the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-7) meeting the Kent State Golden Flashes (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET.

Miami (OH) vs. Kent State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

Jadyn Scott: 13.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK Amber Tretter: 7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Lakresha Edwards: 8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Jada Scott: 5.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kent State Players to Watch

Katie Shumate: 10.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Corynne Hauser: 11.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Mikala Morris: 8.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Jenna Batsch: 11.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Bridget Dunn: 6.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

