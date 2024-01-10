Wednesday's Big Ten slate includes the Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten) meeting the Wisconsin Badgers (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) at 8:30 PM ET on BTN.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: BTN

Ohio State Players to Watch

Bruce Thornton: 17.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Roddy Gayle Jr.: 13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Jamison Battle: 14.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Zed Key: 10.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Felix Okpara: 6.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Steven Crowl: 12.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Chucky Hepburn: 9.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyler Wahl: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK AJ Storr: 15.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK John Blackwell: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Stat Comparison

Ohio State Rank Ohio State AVG Wisconsin AVG Wisconsin Rank 81st 79.4 Points Scored 74.2 201st 38th 64.1 Points Allowed 64.9 51st 78th 39.2 Rebounds 34.5 265th 52nd 11.0 Off. Rebounds 10.1 110th 126th 8.1 3pt Made 6.3 285th 93rd 15.2 Assists 11.4 317th 91st 10.7 Turnovers 9.3 22nd

