Wednesday's Horizon League slate includes the Robert Morris Colonials (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League) versus the Wright State Raiders (6-6, 1-0 Horizon League), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wright State vs. Robert Morris Game Information

Wright State Players to Watch

Tanner Holden: 16.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Trey Calvin: 20.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

20.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Brandon Noel: 13.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

13.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK AJ Braun: 10.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK Alex Huibregste: 8.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Robert Morris Players to Watch

Markeese Hastings: 14.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Stephaun Walker: 10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Justice Williams: 14.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Josh Corbin: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Jackson Last: 5.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Wright State vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison

Robert Morris Rank Robert Morris AVG Wright State AVG Wright State Rank 243rd 72.4 Points Scored 84.1 29th 243rd 73.4 Points Allowed 78.0 326th 237th 35.4 Rebounds 35.3 241st 75th 10.6 Off. Rebounds 8.3 247th 212th 7.2 3pt Made 5.9 308th 265th 12.3 Assists 14.1 144th 330th 14.2 Turnovers 11.5 154th

