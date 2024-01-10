Wright State vs. Robert Morris January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Horizon League slate includes the Robert Morris Colonials (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League) versus the Wright State Raiders (6-6, 1-0 Horizon League), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Wright State vs. Robert Morris Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Buy Tickets for Other Wright State Games
- December 31 at Milwaukee
- January 6 at Purdue Fort Wayne
- December 29 at Green Bay
- January 4 at home vs Cleveland State
Wright State Players to Watch
- Tanner Holden: 16.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Calvin: 20.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandon Noel: 13.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- AJ Braun: 10.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Alex Huibregste: 8.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Robert Morris Players to Watch
- Markeese Hastings: 14.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Stephaun Walker: 10.6 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Justice Williams: 14.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Josh Corbin: 13.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jackson Last: 5.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
Wright State vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison
|Robert Morris Rank
|Robert Morris AVG
|Wright State AVG
|Wright State Rank
|243rd
|72.4
|Points Scored
|84.1
|29th
|243rd
|73.4
|Points Allowed
|78.0
|326th
|237th
|35.4
|Rebounds
|35.3
|241st
|75th
|10.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|247th
|212th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|5.9
|308th
|265th
|12.3
|Assists
|14.1
|144th
|330th
|14.2
|Turnovers
|11.5
|154th
