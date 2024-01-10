Wednesday's Big East slate includes the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) versus the UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East), at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Xavier vs. UConn Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Xavier Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Xavier Players to Watch

  • Quincy Olivari: 18.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Desmond Claude: 15.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dayvion McKnight: 9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Abou Ousmane: 8.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Gytis Nemeiksa: 7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UConn Players to Watch

  • Tristen Newton: 16.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Alex Karaban: 14.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Cam Spencer: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Donovan Clingan: 13.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2 BLK
  • Samson Johnson: 6.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier vs. UConn Stat Comparison

Xavier Rank Xavier AVG UConn AVG UConn Rank
173rd 75.3 Points Scored 83 38th
138th 69.5 Points Allowed 64.2 39th
50th 40.3 Rebounds 39.6 67th
173rd 9.3 Off. Rebounds 10.7 70th
269th 6.5 3pt Made 8.1 126th
23rd 17.7 Assists 17.9 18th
237th 12.4 Turnovers 9.5 32nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.