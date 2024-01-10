Xavier vs. UConn January 10 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's Big East slate includes the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) versus the UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East), at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. UConn Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Xavier Players to Watch
- Quincy Olivari: 18.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Desmond Claude: 15.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dayvion McKnight: 9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Abou Ousmane: 8.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Gytis Nemeiksa: 7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
UConn Players to Watch
- Tristen Newton: 16.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alex Karaban: 14.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Cam Spencer: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Donovan Clingan: 13.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2 BLK
- Samson Johnson: 6.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
Xavier vs. UConn Stat Comparison
|Xavier Rank
|Xavier AVG
|UConn AVG
|UConn Rank
|173rd
|75.3
|Points Scored
|83
|38th
|138th
|69.5
|Points Allowed
|64.2
|39th
|50th
|40.3
|Rebounds
|39.6
|67th
|173rd
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|70th
|269th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|8.1
|126th
|23rd
|17.7
|Assists
|17.9
|18th
|237th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|9.5
|32nd
