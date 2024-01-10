Wednesday's Horizon League slate includes the Youngstown State Penguins (10-3, 2-0 Horizon League) versus the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-2, 2-0 Horizon League), at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Youngstown State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information

Youngstown State Players to Watch

Damiree Burns: 11.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

Brandon Rush: 13.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Brett Thompson: 10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Ziggy Reid: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

John Lovelace Jr.: 9.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

Anthony Roberts: 14.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

Rasheed Bello: 14.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Jalen Jackson: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Quinton Morton-Robertson: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Eric Mulder: 6.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Youngstown State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Stat Comparison

Youngstown State Rank Youngstown State AVG Purdue Fort Wayne AVG Purdue Fort Wayne Rank 50th 81.5 Points Scored 83.8 30th 108th 67.9 Points Allowed 66.9 89th 20th 42.1 Rebounds 33.7 296th 60th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 6.9 324th 69th 8.8 3pt Made 9.5 39th 64th 15.9 Assists 13.5 178th 97th 10.8 Turnovers 9.4 30th

