Cavaliers vs. Nets January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Brooklyn Nets (15-16), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at AccorHotels Arena, take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-13). The game tips at 2:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and YES.
Cavaliers vs. Nets Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, BSOH, YES
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell posts 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.1% from downtown with 3.1 made treys per contest.
- Max Strus averages 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Jarrett Allen averages 13.7 points, 9.2 boards and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Caris LeVert averages 15.7 points, 3.9 assists and 3.5 boards.
- Georges Niang averages 8.3 points, 3.5 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.
Nets Players to Watch
- Mikal Bridges generates 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game for the Nets.
- Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 14.2 points, 4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He's sinking 39.8% of his shots from the floor and 32.2% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.
- Cameron Thomas is putting up 22.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is draining 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.
- Nicolas Claxton is averaging 11.6 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 64.2% of his shots from the floor.
- Royce O'Neale is putting up 7.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 38.9% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per contest.
Cavaliers vs. Nets Stat Comparison
|Cavaliers
|Nets
|112.1
|Points Avg.
|116.2
|111.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116.3
|47.2%
|Field Goal %
|46.8%
|35.4%
|Three Point %
|38.1%
