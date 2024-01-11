The Brooklyn Nets (15-16), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at AccorHotels Arena, take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-13). The game tips at 2:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and YES.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Cavaliers vs. Nets Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Thursday, January 11

Thursday, January 11 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSOH, YES

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Cavaliers Games

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell posts 27.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the field and 35.1% from downtown with 3.1 made treys per contest.

Max Strus averages 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jarrett Allen averages 13.7 points, 9.2 boards and 2.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Caris LeVert averages 15.7 points, 3.9 assists and 3.5 boards.

Georges Niang averages 8.3 points, 3.5 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end he averages 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges generates 21.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game for the Nets.

Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 14.2 points, 4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He's sinking 39.8% of his shots from the floor and 32.2% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.

Cameron Thomas is putting up 22.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is draining 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.

Nicolas Claxton is averaging 11.6 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 64.2% of his shots from the floor.

Royce O'Neale is putting up 7.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He is sinking 38.9% of his shots from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per contest.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Nets Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Nets 112.1 Points Avg. 116.2 111.8 Points Allowed Avg. 116.3 47.2% Field Goal % 46.8% 35.4% Three Point % 38.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.