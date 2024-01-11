Cavaliers vs. Nets Injury Report Today - January 11
The Cleveland Cavaliers' (21-15) injury report has three players listed heading into their Thursday, January 11 matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (16-21) at AccorHotels Arena. The matchup starts at 2:00 PM ET.
In their last outing on Sunday, the Cavaliers secured a 117-115 win against the Spurs. Jarrett Allen scored a team-high 29 points for the Cavaliers in the win.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Evan Mobley
|C
|Out
|Knee
|16
|10.5
|2.9
|Darius Garland
|PG
|Out
|Jaw
|20.7
|2.8
|5.9
|Ty Jerome
|SG
|Out
|Ankle
|2
|0.5
|1.5
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
Nets Injuries: Ben Simmons: Out (Back), Day'Ron Sharpe: Questionable (Knee)
Cavaliers vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France
- TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and YES
