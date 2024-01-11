The Youngstown State Penguins (4-8) play a fellow Horizon team, the Green Bay Phoenix (8-3), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Kress Events Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET.

Youngstown State vs. Green Bay Game Information

Youngstown State Players to Watch

Emily Saunders: 11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

Green Bay Players to Watch

Natalie McNeal: 11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

