Dayton vs. Saint Louis January 12 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Friday's A-10 schedule includes the Saint Louis Billikens (5-8) versus the Dayton Flyers (6-6), at 8:00 PM ET.
Dayton vs. Saint Louis Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Dayton Players to Watch
- Arianna Smith: 9.2 PTS, 11.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mariah Perez: 8.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ivy Wolf: 12.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Destiny Bohanon: 9.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Anyssa Jones: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Peyton Kennedy: 14.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kyla McMakin: 16.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Julia Martinez: 8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tierra Simon: 4.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Brooklyn Gray: 11.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
