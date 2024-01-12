Wright State vs. Youngstown State January 12 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's Horizon League schedule includes the Youngstown State Penguins (10-3, 2-0 Horizon League) playing the Wright State Raiders (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Wright State vs. Youngstown State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Wright State Players to Watch
- Tanner Holden: 16.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Calvin: 20.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandon Noel: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- AJ Braun: 10.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Alex Huibregste: 7.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Youngstown State Players to Watch
- Damiree Burns: 11.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Brandon Rush: 13.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brett Thompson: 10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ziggy Reid: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- John Lovelace Jr.: 9.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Wright State vs. Youngstown State Stat Comparison
|Youngstown State Rank
|Youngstown State AVG
|Wright State AVG
|Wright State Rank
|49th
|81.5
|Points Scored
|83.5
|30th
|108th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|78.8
|329th
|19th
|42.1
|Rebounds
|34.9
|250th
|62nd
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|243rd
|70th
|8.8
|3pt Made
|6.0
|306th
|62nd
|15.9
|Assists
|14.1
|139th
|95th
|10.8
|Turnovers
|11.3
|138th
