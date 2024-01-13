Akron vs. Buffalo January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's MAC schedule includes the Buffalo Bulls (6-4) playing the Akron Zips (5-5) at 2:00 PM ET.
Akron vs. Buffalo Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Akron Players to Watch
- Reagan Bass: 20.5 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Morgan Haney: 10.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lanae Riley: 8.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Zakia Rasheed: 6.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alexus Mobley: 8.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Chellia Watson: 21.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kirsten Lewis-Williams: 12.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Hattie Ogden: 9.6 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Rana Elhusseini: 9.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alexis Davis: 7.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
