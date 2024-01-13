Saturday's MAC schedule includes the Buffalo Bulls (6-4) playing the Akron Zips (5-5) at 2:00 PM ET.

Akron vs. Buffalo Game Information

Akron Players to Watch

Reagan Bass: 20.5 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

Buffalo Players to Watch

Chellia Watson: 21.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

