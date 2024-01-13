Saturday's MAC schedule includes the Ball State Cardinals (9-2) versus the Bowling Green Falcons (6-4), at 1:00 PM ET.

Bowling Green vs. Ball State Game Information

Bowling Green Players to Watch

Lexi Fleming: 15.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Ball State Players to Watch

Ally Becki: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

