Saturday's Big 12 slate includes the Baylor Bears (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) meeting the Cincinnati Bearcats (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Cincinnati vs. Baylor Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Cincinnati Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Viktor Lakhin: 13.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Dan Skillings Jr.: 11.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Day Day Thomas: 11.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK John Newman III: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Jizzle James: 8.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Baylor Players to Watch

Rayj Dennis: 13.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Ja'Kobe Walter: 15.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Yves Missi: 10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK

10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK Jalen Bridges: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Jayden Nunn: 10.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cincinnati vs. Baylor Stat Comparison

Baylor Rank Baylor AVG Cincinnati AVG Cincinnati Rank 8th 88.4 Points Scored 82.1 46th 122nd 68.5 Points Allowed 65.8 69th 191st 36.5 Rebounds 43.8 8th 59th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 13.2 9th 35th 9.6 3pt Made 8.3 97th 40th 16.7 Assists 17.0 32nd 182nd 11.8 Turnovers 10.0 51st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.