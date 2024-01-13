Cincinnati vs. Baylor January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big 12 slate includes the Baylor Bears (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) meeting the Cincinnati Bearcats (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Cincinnati vs. Baylor Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Cincinnati Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- Viktor Lakhin: 13.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Dan Skillings Jr.: 11.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Day Day Thomas: 11.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- John Newman III: 9.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jizzle James: 8.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Baylor Players to Watch
- Rayj Dennis: 13.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ja'Kobe Walter: 15.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Yves Missi: 10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Jalen Bridges: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jayden Nunn: 10.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cincinnati vs. Baylor Stat Comparison
|Baylor Rank
|Baylor AVG
|Cincinnati AVG
|Cincinnati Rank
|8th
|88.4
|Points Scored
|82.1
|46th
|122nd
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|65.8
|69th
|191st
|36.5
|Rebounds
|43.8
|8th
|59th
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|13.2
|9th
|35th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|8.3
|97th
|40th
|16.7
|Assists
|17.0
|32nd
|182nd
|11.8
|Turnovers
|10.0
|51st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.