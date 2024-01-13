The BYU Cougars (10-4) meet the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-4) in a clash of Big 12 teams at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Cincinnati vs. BYU Game Information

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Jillian Hayes: 12.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Malea Williams: 9.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Braylyn Milton: 6.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Brianna Byers: 4.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Reagan Jackson: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

BYU Players to Watch

Lauren Gustin: 16.4 PTS, 15.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 15.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Amari Whiting: 11.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Kailey Woolston: 14.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Emma Calvert: 9.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK Kaylee Smiler: 7.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

