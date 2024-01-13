Cincinnati vs. BYU January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The BYU Cougars (10-4) meet the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-4) in a clash of Big 12 teams at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Cincinnati vs. BYU Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Cincinnati Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- Jillian Hayes: 12.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Malea Williams: 9.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Braylyn Milton: 6.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Brianna Byers: 4.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Reagan Jackson: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
BYU Players to Watch
- Lauren Gustin: 16.4 PTS, 15.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amari Whiting: 11.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kailey Woolston: 14.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Emma Calvert: 9.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Kaylee Smiler: 7.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.