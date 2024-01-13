Cleveland State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Horizon slate includes the Cleveland State Vikings (11-2) playing the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (8-4) at 1:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Cleveland State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Cleveland State Games
- December 30 at Green Bay
- January 1 at Milwaukee
- January 6 at home vs Youngstown State
- January 10 at home vs Detroit Mercy
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cleveland State Players to Watch
- Colbi Maples: 16.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carmen Villalobos: 7.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Mickayla Perdue: 13.5 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordana Reisma: 7.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Sara Guerreiro: 5.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch
- Amellia Bromenschenkel: 13.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Shayla Sellers: 11.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Audra Emmerson: 9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ryin Ott: 8.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Erin Woodson: 6.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.