Kent State vs. Central Michigan January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5, 0-0 MAC) play a fellow MAC team, the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-7, 0-0 MAC), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at McGuirk Arena. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Kent State vs. Central Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Kent State Players to Watch
- Chris Payton: 14.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jalen Sullinger: 14.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Giovanni Santiago: 9.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- VonCameron Davis: 10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Central Michigan Players to Watch
- Anthony Pritchard: 13.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brian Taylor: 12.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Cayden Vasko: 6.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Derrick Butler: 8.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jemal Davis: 5.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
Kent State vs. Central Michigan Stat Comparison
|Central Michigan Rank
|Central Michigan AVG
|Kent State AVG
|Kent State Rank
|340th
|65.4
|Points Scored
|79.9
|69th
|297th
|76.1
|Points Allowed
|72.9
|229th
|328th
|32.9
|Rebounds
|36.1
|210th
|198th
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|122nd
|300th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|7.8
|153rd
|330th
|11.1
|Assists
|13.3
|196th
|295th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|13.3
|300th
