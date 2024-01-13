Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MAC schedule includes the Western Michigan Broncos (5-5) versus the Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-8), at 3:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Miami (OH) vs. Western Michigan Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Miami (OH) Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Miami (OH) Players to Watch
- Jadyn Scott: 12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Amber Tretter: 7.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Lakresha Edwards: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jada Scott: 5.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Western Michigan Players to Watch
- Kaitlyn Zarycki: 16.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Maggie Stutelberg: 12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alli Carlson: 6.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hannah Spitzley: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gabi Saxman: 1.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.