Saturday's Big East schedule includes the Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East) meeting the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Providence Game Information

Xavier Players to Watch

Quincy Olivari: 18.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Desmond Claude: 15.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Dayvion McKnight: 9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Abou Ousmane: 8.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK

8.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK Gytis Nemeiksa: 7.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Providence Players to Watch

Devin Carter: 16.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

16.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Bryce Hopkins: 16.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Josh Oduro: 14.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK

14.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK Ticket Gaines: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Garwey Dual: 3.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

Xavier vs. Providence Stat Comparison

Providence Rank Providence AVG Xavier AVG Xavier Rank 183rd 75.2 Points Scored 75.3 180th 35th 63.9 Points Allowed 69.5 140th 94th 38.7 Rebounds 40.3 50th 286th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 9.3 172nd 102nd 8.3 3pt Made 6.5 267th 118th 14.5 Assists 17.7 22nd 294th 13.2 Turnovers 12.4 237th

