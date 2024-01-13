Xavier vs. Providence January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big East schedule includes the Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East) meeting the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Providence Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Xavier Players to Watch
- Quincy Olivari: 18.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Desmond Claude: 15.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dayvion McKnight: 9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Abou Ousmane: 8.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Gytis Nemeiksa: 7.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Providence Players to Watch
- Devin Carter: 16.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Bryce Hopkins: 16.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Oduro: 14.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Ticket Gaines: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Garwey Dual: 3.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
Xavier vs. Providence Stat Comparison
|Providence Rank
|Providence AVG
|Xavier AVG
|Xavier Rank
|183rd
|75.2
|Points Scored
|75.3
|180th
|35th
|63.9
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|140th
|94th
|38.7
|Rebounds
|40.3
|50th
|286th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|172nd
|102nd
|8.3
|3pt Made
|6.5
|267th
|118th
|14.5
|Assists
|17.7
|22nd
|294th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|12.4
|237th
