The Xavier Musketeers (1-10) face the Seton Hall Pirates (9-4) in a matchup of Big East squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Xavier Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Xavier Players to Watch

Nila Blackford: 10.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Tae'Lor Purvis: 6.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Kaysia Woods: 9.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Mackayla Scarlett: 13.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Daniela Lopez: 5.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Azana Baines: 15.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Micah Gray: 14.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Amari Wright: 5.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK A'Jah Davis: 6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kaelynn Satterfield: 8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.