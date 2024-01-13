Saturday's Horizon slate includes the Milwaukee Panthers (7-6) playing the Youngstown State Penguins (4-9) at 1:00 PM ET.

Youngstown State vs. Milwaukee Game Information

Youngstown State Players to Watch

Emily Saunders: 11.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK

Dena Jarrells: 10.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Malia Magestro: 7.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Shay-Lee Kirby: 8.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Paige Shy: 7.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Milwaukee Players to Watch

Kendall Nead: 18.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kamy Peppler: 12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jada Donaldson: 5.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Angie Cera: 10.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

