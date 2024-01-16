Tuesday's A-10 schedule includes the Dayton Flyers (10-2, 0-0 A-10) versus the Saint Louis Billikens (7-6, 0-0 A-10), at 8:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Dayton vs. Saint Louis Game Information

Dayton Players to Watch

Daron Holmes: 17.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.3 BLK

Saint Louis Players to Watch

Terrence Hargrove Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Dayton vs. Saint Louis Stat Comparison

Dayton Rank Dayton AVG Saint Louis AVG Saint Louis Rank 196th 74.4 Points Scored 74.0 204th 64th 65.6 Points Allowed 75.5 285th 335th 32.5 Rebounds 33.2 319th 314th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 6.8 335th 16th 10.0 3pt Made 7.5 179th 66th 15.8 Assists 12.0 291st 42nd 9.8 Turnovers 10.9 104th

