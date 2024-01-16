Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green January 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Bowling Green Falcons (10-3, 1-0 MAC) play a fellow MAC team, the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-7, 0-1 MAC), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Millett Hall. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Miami (OH) Players to Watch
- Darweshi Hunter: 12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Bryce Bultman: 8.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Evan Ipsaro: 9.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jaquel Morris: 7.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Mekhi Cooper: 6.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Bowling Green Players to Watch
- Marcus Hill: 20.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rashaun Agee: 11.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jason Spurgin: 10.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- DaJion Humphrey: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Thomas: 12.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green Stat Comparison
|Miami (OH) Rank
|Miami (OH) AVG
|Bowling Green AVG
|Bowling Green Rank
|190th
|74.8
|Points Scored
|75.4
|176th
|218th
|72.5
|Points Allowed
|67
|93rd
|335th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|39
|84th
|321st
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|258th
|73rd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|7.4
|197th
|81st
|15.4
|Assists
|11.6
|317th
|205th
|12
|Turnovers
|11.2
|130th
