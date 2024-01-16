The Central Michigan Chippewas (6-8, 1-1 MAC) face a fellow MAC team, the Ohio Bobcats (7-7, 1-1 MAC), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Convocation Center Ohio. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Ohio vs. Central Michigan Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Ohio Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio Players to Watch

  • Jaylin Hunter: 14.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • AJ Clayton: 12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • Elmore James: 12.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Shereef Mitchell: 13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Aidan Hadaway: 5.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Central Michigan Players to Watch

  • Anthony Pritchard: 13.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brian Taylor: 12.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Derrick Butler: 8.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cayden Vasko: 5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Markus Harding: 10.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio vs. Central Michigan Stat Comparison

Ohio Rank Ohio AVG Central Michigan AVG Central Michigan Rank
78th 79.1 Points Scored 65.7 339th
168th 71.1 Points Allowed 75.3 278th
156th 37.0 Rebounds 32.4 336th
73rd 10.4 Off. Rebounds 9.3 165th
118th 8.2 3pt Made 6.1 297th
156th 13.9 Assists 11.2 326th
34th 9.8 Turnovers 12.5 255th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.