The Central Michigan Chippewas (6-8, 1-1 MAC) face a fellow MAC team, the Ohio Bobcats (7-7, 1-1 MAC), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Convocation Center Ohio. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Ohio vs. Central Michigan Game Information

Ohio Players to Watch

Jaylin Hunter: 14.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK AJ Clayton: 12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK Elmore James: 12.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Shereef Mitchell: 13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Aidan Hadaway: 5.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Anthony Pritchard: 13.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Brian Taylor: 12.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.0 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Derrick Butler: 8.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Cayden Vasko: 5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Markus Harding: 10.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Ohio vs. Central Michigan Stat Comparison

Ohio Rank Ohio AVG Central Michigan AVG Central Michigan Rank 78th 79.1 Points Scored 65.7 339th 168th 71.1 Points Allowed 75.3 278th 156th 37.0 Rebounds 32.4 336th 73rd 10.4 Off. Rebounds 9.3 165th 118th 8.2 3pt Made 6.1 297th 156th 13.9 Assists 11.2 326th 34th 9.8 Turnovers 12.5 255th

